Vaccination Drive India: First Vaccine Shots

India has launched the biggest vaccination drive intending to inoculate millions of healthcare and frontline workers. Manish Kumar receives the first shot of vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi in the presence of the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Vaccination Drive in India Begins

Sanitation Worker Manish Kumar was the first person to get vaccinated. The second person to receive the vaccine was a Nursing officer, Dhawal Dwivedi. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member. Along with the Chairperson of National Expert Committee on Vaccine administration also took the shots.

Dr VK Paul also requested people to have faith in the vaccine and the government. The vaccination drive exemplifies that India can transform into ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

The vaccination drive is to conduct at 3006 session sites in several states and union territories. Around 100 beneficiaries present at each session site today.

The central government approved the Emergency Use Authorisation of Covishield and Covaxin. The inoculation drive has targetted three crore people at the end of the first phase.

PM Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive today via videoconferencing. He also granted his support to the scientists who went the extra mile to achieve the target within a short span.

India is guided by a human-centric approach that will always work to further global good. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/hGC0WKTnvT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

Social Media Updates

Meanwhile, several ministers took to Twitter to share their happiness over the successful vaccination drive.

Dr Harsh Vardhan tweets, “The entire country is proud of the stellar leadership of Hon’ble PM Sh @NarendraModi Ji which has been instrumental to our famed battle against #COVID19

Congratulations India on the launch of world’s #LargestVaccine Drive.”

The entire country is proud of the stellar leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh @NarendraModi Ji which has been instrumental to our famed battle against #COVID19 Congratulations India on the launch of world's #LargestVaccineDrive सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः।

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः। pic.twitter.com/ePJwUuebty — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 16, 2021

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also reported that the vaccine would take place at 167 booths. He also emphasised to maintain the COVID protocols until all get vaccinated.