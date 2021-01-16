Cold Wave Returns to Odisha as Mercury Dips

After a slight rise in minimum temperature over the last few days, the cold wave conditions have intensified in most parts of Odisha, with the night temperature falling below 10°C at five places.



According to the Regional Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar, Phulbani has recorded at 6°C in the State over the last 24 hours, followed by Jharsuguda (7.4°C), Daringibadi (8.5°C), Sundergarh (9°C) and Balangir (10°C).



Besides, the night temperature also dropped in Bhawanipatna (10.4°C), Boud(10.5°C), Sonepur (10.6°C), Sambalpur and Titilagarh (11°C).



The Met Center forcast that the night temperature may fall by around 2°C . Cold Wave may strike at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha during next 24 hours. It will be below normal by 3-4°C at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha next 2-3 days.



The Met Center has also said that minimum temperature will rise gradually by 2-3°C over the districts of Interior Odisha after 2-3 days.

