Covid Testing: Top 11 States on May 12
India tested 18,64,594 samples yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remained at 19.45%.
TNI Bureau: India reported 362,727 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, May 12. Maharashtra recorded 46,781 new cases followed by Kerala (43,529) and Karnataka (39,998).
Here’s the list 11 Top States in terms of Covid Testing.
🔷 Maharashtra
➡️ Samples Tested – 252,167
➡️ Positive Cases – 46,781
🔷 Uttar Pradesh
➡️ Samples Tested -247,303
➡️ Positive Cases – 18,023
🔷 Tamil Nadu
➡️ Samples Tested -156,356
➡️ Positive Cases – 30,355
🔷 Kerala
➡️ Samples Tested -146,320
➡️ Positive Cases – 43,529
🔷 Gujarat
➡️ Samples Tested -143,658
➡️ Positive Cases – 11,017
🔷 Karnataka
➡️ Samples Tested – 134,792
➡️ Positive Cases – 39,998
🔷 Bihar
➡️ Samples Tested -111,740
➡️ Positive Cases – 9863
🔷 Andhra Pradesh
➡️ Samples Tested -90,750
➡️ Positive Cases – 21,452
🔷 Delhi
➡️ Samples Tested – 78,035
➡️ Positive Cases – 13,287
🔷 Rajasthan
➡️ Samples Tested -77,032
➡️ Positive Cases – 16,384
🔷 Chhattisgarh
➡️ Samples Tested – 71,138
➡️ Positive Cases – 10,150
