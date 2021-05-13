Covid Testing: Top 11 States on May 12

TNI Bureau: India reported 362,727 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, May 12. Maharashtra recorded 46,781 new cases followed by Kerala (43,529) and Karnataka (39,998).

India tested 18,64,594 samples yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remained at 19.45%.

Here’s the list 11 Top States in terms of Covid Testing.

🔷 Maharashtra

➡️ Samples Tested – 252,167

➡️ Positive Cases – 46,781

🔷 Uttar Pradesh

➡️ Samples Tested -247,303

➡️ Positive Cases – 18,023

🔷 Tamil Nadu

➡️ Samples Tested -156,356

➡️ Positive Cases – 30,355

🔷 Kerala

➡️ Samples Tested -146,320

➡️ Positive Cases – 43,529

🔷 Gujarat

➡️ Samples Tested -143,658

➡️ Positive Cases – 11,017

🔷 Karnataka

➡️ Samples Tested – 134,792

➡️ Positive Cases – 39,998

🔷 Bihar

➡️ Samples Tested -111,740

➡️ Positive Cases – 9863

🔷 Andhra Pradesh

➡️ Samples Tested -90,750

➡️ Positive Cases – 21,452

🔷 Delhi

➡️ Samples Tested – 78,035

➡️ Positive Cases – 13,287

🔷 Rajasthan

➡️ Samples Tested -77,032

➡️ Positive Cases – 16,384

🔷 Chhattisgarh

➡️ Samples Tested – 71,138

➡️ Positive Cases – 10,150