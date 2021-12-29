chandragiri-a-land-beyond-dreams/

Insight Bureau: Odisha, the soul of Incredible India. A paradise of mysteries, serenities and culture. Every place of it holds a saga to tell. There are some gems full of wonders and beauty, hiding in its lap. Some are explored and other are still untouched, untold. But mother nature has kept them safe and beautiful from ages.

The News Insight is going to make you fall in love at first sight with one of those paradises or we can say, a dreamland.

Chandragiri

Dream. Feels like real but hard to believe. How on earth can a thing be so beautiful and divine! Some places are just like dreams, unbelievable and divine! Odisha’s Chandragiri will feel exactly the same. A dream where rolling greens spread like carpets, floating clouds jealously hugged the mountains alongside and a seamless path ahead dotted with colorful Tibetan prayer flags.

This is known as “The Mini Tibet Of Odisha”.

The secluded green valley of Chandragiri is a small region cuddled in the lap of Southern Odisha. This place houses one of the few Buddhist communities practicing Tibetan Buddhism. The rare scenic beauty surrounded by luxuriant tropical forest, exquisite mountains, mesmerizing rivers make it a perfect adobe for travelers. The five storey monastery has a huge meditation shrine hall and other small temples inside the well spread complex. The monastery has more than 200 monks.

Bestowed with bounties of nature, this place is famous for seasonal fruits, Tibetan woolen garments, carpets and dogs of various breeds. The large-scale horticulture plantations, as well as cultural activities of the Tibetan refugees, make this place more colorful and attractive.

How To Reach: The nearest airport is Bhubaneswar (254 Kms by road via Mohana). From Bhubaneswar, you can travel by road or by train to reach Berhampur. Berhampur is one of the important railway station in Howrah-Chennai rail route. From Berhampur need to take a cab or public transport to reach Chandragiri.

Located in Gajapati district, at a distance of about 80kms from the town Berhampur.

If you are traveling from Berhampur take the road towards Digapahandi, Taptapani. You can visit the hot spring at Taptapani and then travel towards Mohana. At the entrance of Mohana town take the left turn and travel 18 KM to reach Chandragiri.

So what are you waiting for? Let yourself indulge in this dream alike destination. It will surely be your memory for life.