One more Omicron case confirmed in Odisha

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Omicron Covid Variant
Insight Bureau: One more person who returned to Odisha from foreign country was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) to the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

With this, Odisha’s Omicron tally rose to nine.

Reportedly, the patient who has been detected with Omicron variant of Covid today is 31-years-old. The patient is a resident of the Keonjhar district and has a travel history to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Odisha reported the first cases of omicron variant on December 21 as two persons who returned from foreign countries Nigeria and Qatar were found to be infected.

 

