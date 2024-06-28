Is Liquor Ban Feasible in Odisha? Pros and Cons

A potential liquor ban in Odisha requires a thorough analysis of both potential benefits and drawbacks. On the positive side, a ban could significantly reduce domestic violence.

In Bihar, women reported better treatment and more respect at home after the prohibition. Public health could also improve, as people might opt for healthier alternatives. However, the cons are equally significant. Bihar and Gujarat experienced substantial revenue losses from alcohol taxes post-ban, affecting their ability to fund public welfare schemes.

Moreover, the rise of illegal alcohol trade in these states highlights the enforcement challenges that Odisha might face. This complex issue requires Odisha to learn from the experiences of states like Gujarat, Bihar, and Manipur, which have all navigated the tricky path of alcohol prohibition.

Pros of a Liquor Ban in Odisha

Reduction in Domestic Violence: A liquor ban may reduce domestic violence, a strong argument for the law. Following the prohibition, most women in Bihar reported better treatment and more respect at home. Odisha could see similar improvements in family dynamics and women’s safety.

Improvement in Public Health: Prohibition might lead to better public health. After the ban in Bihar, people increased their consumption of healthier alternatives like milk products and honey. Odisha’s population may become generally healthier with this change.

Decrease in Crime Rates: Alcohol often fuels criminal activities. After the alcohol prohibition in Bihar, crimes like murder and kidnapping for ransom decreased. Odisha could see a similar drop in crime rates, making the state’s environment safer.

Cons of a Liquor Ban in Odisha

Loss of Government Revenue: The loss of tax income is a major drawback of a liquor ban. Alcohol taxes generate significant revenue for states, funding various social programs. For instance, Bihar’s revenue loss after the prohibition impacted its ability to fund some social services.

Rise in Illegal Alcohol Trade: Bihar and Gujarat’s experiences show that liquor bans might encourage black markets for alcohol. Bihar’s underground alcohol market thrived, with many reports of bribery and corruption to support illegal businesses. Odisha could face similar challenges, leading to law enforcement issues and public health risks from spurious liquor.

Impact on Tourism and Hospitality: The tourism and hospitality industries could suffer. In Gujarat, the prohibition policy affects its attractiveness as a tourist destination. Odisha, known for its cultural and tourist sites, might see a decline in visitors if a liquor ban is imposed, affecting local businesses and employment.

Lessons from Other States

Gujarat: Gujarat has enforced prohibition since its formation in 1960. Despite the ban, the state struggles with illegal alcohol production and distribution, leading to incidents of poisoning from spurious liquor. The persistent black market challenges the ban’s effectiveness.

Bihar: Bihar’s total prohibition on alcohol since 2016 brought mixed results. The illicit booze business thrived despite major societal advantages like a decrease in crime and domestic violence. The state also faced revenue losses and public health issues from spurious liquor.

Manipur: Alcohol is partially banned in Manipur, leading to varying results. Some regions saw a decrease in alcohol use, while others struggle with illicit trade. This partial approach might be more feasible for Odisha, balancing social benefits with economic realities.

Implementing a liquor ban in Odisha has both significant benefits and serious drawbacks. It could lead to a reduction in domestic violence and crime and an improvement in public health. However, the potential loss of revenue and rise in illegal alcohol trade pose substantial challenges. Odisha must carefully consider these factors, drawing lessons from the experiences of Gujarat, Bihar, and Manipur, to make an informed decision.