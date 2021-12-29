6 IPS officers promoted to IG and DIG of a Police

Insight Bureau: As many as six Odisha-cadre IPS officers were promoted to grade of IG and DIG of Police with effect from January 1, 2022, as per the latest information shared by General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

According to reports, posting of the IPS officers will be decided by the Home Department.

Notably, 2004 batch IPS officers Dr. Deepak Kumar, Ashis Kumar Singh and Satyabrata Bhoi have been promoted to the grade of IG Police.

This apart, three 2008-batch officers Dr Umashankar Dash, Prakash R and Dr. Satyajit Naik have been promoted to the grade of DIG of police.