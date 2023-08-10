Odisha-Mo Parivar stands by bereaved Family from Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: 38-year-old Balaram Pradhan a resident of Khallikote, Ganjam was working in Ethiopia for the last one year.

On 4th August while on duty, due to sudden chest pain, he felt uneasy and was taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on 5th August due to a cardiac arrest.

The company supported and made all required arrangements to transfer the mortal remains from Ethiopia to Bhubaneswar Airport via Delhi.

The family approached MLA Suryamani Baidya seeking logistical help to transfer the mortal remains from the Bhubaneswar airport to their native place at Ganjam.

Upon getting information from Baidya, Odisha-Mo Parivar secretaries Subash Patra, Durga Samantary & Meera Parida & Joint Secretary Rudra Samantary reached the airport and required logistical arrangements were made to shift the mortal remains to their native place in Ganjam.