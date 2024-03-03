100-Word Insight: Alliance or Not, Biju Babu deserves Bharat Ratna

Irrespective of the allegations that Biju Babu’s stature is being diluted in BJD, the ‘Tall Man’ commands the respect in all circles for his vision, bravery and statesmanship.

Biju Babu does not require any political affiliation or campaign to be honoured with ‘Bharat Ratna’. There won’t be any who will oppose this decision. It would be a proud moment for Odisha if it happens.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since PM Modi is landing in Odisha on March 5, which coincides with Biju Babu’s Birth Anniversary, let’s expect him to bestow this honour on the legend. Alliance or no alliance, Biju Babu deserves ‘Bharat Ratna’.