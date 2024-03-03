SBIF-SHE LEADS aims to Empower 3000 SHG members in Kalahandi & Nuapada

TNI Bureau: SBIF- SHE LEADS, a project supported by SBI Foundation & Kalinga Kusum Foundation, was inaugurated today at Biju Kalyan Mandap, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi. Approximately 300 SHG women attended the ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of MP Rajya Sabha, Sujeet Kumar; Chairperson of Bhawanipatna Municipality, Sanjukta Behera; Vice Chairperson of Bhawanipatna Municipality, Bishnu Pradhan; and Senior Advocate & Ex-JJ Board Member of Kalahandi, Harjinder Singh.

Senior Advocate Harjinder Singh addressed the participants on various special laws related to women. Social Workers Sumit Kumar Sahu & Rupendra Chhatria conducted sessions on digital literacy & financial literacy.

MP Kumar highly appreciated the initiative and made the participants aware of several digital & financial scams and Ponzi schemes.

Shiba Prasad Samal, Mitrajeet Singh, Chinmay Mishra, Sambit Purohit and Jujesti Harpal coordinated the event.

Under Project SBIF- SHE LEADS, more than 3000 Women Self Help Group (WSHG) members will be trained on financial, digital, and legal literacy in the next year.