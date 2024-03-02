Silver Filigree of Cuttack gets GI Tag

TNI Bureau: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that another handicraft product of the State has been accorded Geographical Indications (GI) tag. The silver filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) of Cuttack has got the GI tag.

As per the reports, the Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited had filed an application on July 1, 2021 seeking the GI tag for Cuttack Silver Filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) under ‘Handi Crafts’.

In reply to the application, the Geographical Indications Registry mentioned the status as ‘Registered’ but the ‘Certificate Date’ has been mentioned as March 1, 2024.

As per the reports, the Registration is valid up to June 30, 2031.