Silver Filigree of Cuttack gets GI Tag

By The News Insight
Silver Filigree Cuttack
Source: Internet

TNI Bureau: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that another handicraft product of the State has been accorded Geographical Indications (GI) tag. The silver filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) of Cuttack has got the GI tag.

As per the reports, the Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited had filed an application on July 1, 2021 seeking the GI tag for Cuttack Silver Filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) under ‘Handi Crafts’.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – March 02, 2024

BJP releases 1st List of 195 Lok Sabha Candidates; None from…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In reply to the application, the Geographical Indications Registry mentioned the status as ‘Registered’ but the ‘Certificate Date’ has been mentioned as March 1, 2024.

As per the reports, the Registration is valid up to June 30, 2031.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.