Bharat Bandh on February 26: Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a Bharat Bandh tomorrow on 26 February in protest against GST, fuel price hike, E-Way Bill.

All commercial markets across the country will remain closed across the country during the bandh.

The traders will stage protests at as many as 1,500 places across India, demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

According to reports, over 40,000 traders’ associations including All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) will support the Bandh and Chakka Jam demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Traders’ bodies in Cuttack have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh. Odisha Home Department asks all Dist Collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law & order and to ensure the maintenance of essential services in their respective districts, in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow.

Private transport is likely to be hit as the AITWA have asked all transport companies to park their vehicles between 6am and 8pm as a symbolic protest.

Medical and emergency services will not be hampered during the bandh.