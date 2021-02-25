Shubhapallaba releases 1st edition of Sishuraija

TNI Bureau:  On the International Mother Language Day, Odia magazine and publishing house Shubhapallaba released the 1st edition it’s childrens’ e-magazine ‘Sishuraija’ through a virtual event.

Odia poet Dr. Trupti Ranjan Das has joined as the chief guest of this event. Other people like writer Sushri Sangita Sethi, Deepak Sarangi also joined the meeting.

Shubhapallaba released 1st edition of Sishuraija

From the Shubhapallaba team the Sri Raj Shekhar, the Telugu language editor of Shubhapallaba Portal, Tapas Ranjan, the Odia language editor of Shubhapallaba Magazine, Sambeet Das, the graphic designer of the magazine, and Sangram Keshari Senapati, the founder of the magazine hosted this event. At last the editor Pallavi Pujapanda thanked to all the participants.

A total of 18 poems, stories and some arts by small children has published in this magazine with the powerful editing of Pallavi Pujapanda. The web portal of Shubhapallaba Sishuraija is working since 2019 and the magazine is available at free of cost on the Sishuraija portal (https://bit.ly/SishuRaija1) and the international reading platform Magzter.

