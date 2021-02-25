TNI Evening News Headlines – February 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 5 online services for Women & Child Development department.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols, increase Centres in view of resurgence of coronavirus infections in several States.

➡️ 15 places in Odisha recorded day temperature above 35 Degrees Celsius.

➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded the maximum temperature at 39.4 Degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the Country today.

➡️ Odisha asks Centre to allow 183 private hospitals empanelled under BSKY as #COVIDVaccination centres for next phase (elderly).

➡️ Odisha Sprinter Dutee Chand wins gold in women’s 100 metre event by clocking 11.44 sec in Indian Grand Prix 2 at Patiala IGP 2021.

➡️ 20-foot-long blue whale shark rescued after being washed ashore on Sunapur sea beach in Ganjam district.

➡️ Odisha Congress workers clashed at its headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Government withdraws expenditure rationalisation measures imposed last year in the wake of economic downturn due to the pandemic.

India News

➡️ India, Pakistan agree to put an end to all ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

➡️ All Students of Classes 9, 10, 11 in Tamil Nadu declared Pass.

➡️ Government announced new guidelines and code of ethics for social media companies and OTT platforms.

➡️ UK Court orders fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s extradition to India in PNB Scam Case.

➡️ UP Legislative Council passes the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021.

➡️ Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to hold video-conferencing with State officials on next phase COVID Vaccination of the aged at 11 am tomorrow.

➡️ 5 dead, 6 injured in explosion at fireworks factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district:

➡️ ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 Mission; launch scheduled at 1024 hrs IST on February 28, 2021.

➡️ INDvsENG 3rd Test, Day 2: India win 3rd Test against England by 10 Wickets.

World News

➡️ Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov meets with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

➡️ China President Xi Jinping declares victory in ending extreme poverty.

➡️ US President Joe Biden lifts Trump-era ban on Green Card applicants.

➡️ Baarack, a wild sheep with 35-Kg (77-pound) coat of Wool rescued in Australia.

➡️ Australia passes law making Facebook and Google pay for news.