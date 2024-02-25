Battle of Satyabadi: BJD’s Sanjay vs Uma Dilemma

TNI Bureau: With Sanjay moving out of Brahmagiri and shifting his focus on Satyabadi, the battle of Puri has become complex yet again. Sitting MLA Uma Samantaray is in no mood to leave the space to Sanjay.

Uma who was offered Brahmagiri, refused to take the bait. He has vowed to stay with the people of Satyabadi whether he gets the ticket or not and started strategising.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Even if Uma is denied ticket and contests independently, Sanjay will still hold the edge with the full backing of BJD. It would be interesting how many votes Uma can poll as he is also facing strong anti-incumbency in the region.

BJP’s 2019 candidate Om Prakash Mishra who lost by around 18,000 votes, is gaining momentum. However, Sanjay’s entry will change the equations in Satyabadi, which is all set for an exciting and intense battle.