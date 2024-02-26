Odisha Governor’s Healthcare Push in Nabarangpur

TNI Bureau: Ever since he joined as the Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das has been working for the betterment of the people of the State. Be it helping the patients or students financially or bringing the water problems of the common people to the limelight, he has been doing his best to solve the problems of the common people especially in the rural areas.

Recently, he visited a hospital in Nabarangpur district and inspected the healthcare facilities there and advised the doctors to provide better service to the patients.

Taking to his X handle, the Odisha Governor informed that he visited the primary health centre at Gumaguda and interacted with the patients, doctors, and ASHA workers.

He also called upon doctors to give utmost importance to the health and nutrition of pregnant women and make special efforts for health awareness.

People should be aware about various schemes and opportunities of the governments, he added.

During his visit, Das also planted saplings in the hospital premises.