BJP to fight alone in Odisha: Vijaypal Singh Tomar

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the upcoming election in Odisha alone, informed party’s State election co-incharge Vijaypal Singh Tomar today.

While speaking to the media persons, Tomar claimed that the current political condition in Odisha is favouring the BJP; so the party has decided to fight the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections alone.

BJP will form government in Odisha with full majority as it will win around 80 of the 147 Assembly seats, the saffron leader claimed.

Tomar further claimed that out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats,  BJP will  definitely win 16-18 seats.

