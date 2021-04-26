Banking Hours restricted in Odisha; Know Details

TNI Bureau: With sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha and to prevent further spread, bank branches in the State will function between 10 am to 2 pm from April 26 till May 5.

There will be no banking service on Saturdays in urban branches in view of weekend shutdown.

Administrative offices and branches of Banks will function with reduced staff of 50% on rotation basis.

It is to be noted that faced with the unabated rise in COVID-19 infections, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has advised banks to restrict working hours between 10 am to 2 pm.