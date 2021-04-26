TNI Evening News Headlines – April 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 708 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 151 Quarantine cases and 557 Local contact cases.

➡️ 4180 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 367111.

➡️ Those received 1st COVID jab at private hospitals can get the 2nd dose for free in Odisha.

➡️ 17 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 43.0 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Sundargarh MP Jual Oram has been admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi. He tested Covid positive on April 24, 2021

➡️ Former MP from Phulbani Lok Sabha constituency Sugrib Singh succumbs to Covid-19.

➡️ Railways decids to cancel services of Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special Train & Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Special Train due to poor passenger patronisation.

➡️ Banking hours restricted from 10 am to 2 pm in Odisha till 15 May in wake of Covid upsurge.

India News

➡️ Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee blames Election Commission for COVID 2nd wave; says officers should be booked on charges of murder.

➡️ Punjab Government imposes daily lockdown from 6pm to 5am till further notice; weekend lockdown from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am.

➡️ Manipur declares summer vacation for schools from May 1-31.

➡️ COVID-19 situation expected to get worse in Punjab, says CM Amarinder Singh.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 48,700 new COVID-19 cases, 71,736 discharges and 524 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Rajasthan records 16,438 fresh COVID cases, Tamil Nadu records 15,684 new COVID 19 cases,

➡️ West Bengal Assembly Elections: 75.06% Turnout registered in Phase 7.

➡️ Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID vaccines as India gears up to inoculate all aged above 18.

World News

➡️ UAE lights up Burj Khalifa with tricolours to show support to India amid COVID-19 crisis.

➡️ Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha fined $190 for not wearing face mask.

➡️ Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over genocide announcement.

➡️ Indians barred from entering Thailand from May 1.

➡️ Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to India’s PM CARES fund.