TNI Morning News Headlines – April 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reported single-day spike of 6599 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 3827 from quarantine centres and 2772 from local contacts.

➡️ 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Khordha, 2 from Kendujhar and 1 each from Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,997.

➡️ Odisha deputes 17 OAS officers on Covid management duty in five high corona cases-hit districts of Western Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government places order for Covid vaccines with manufacturers.

India News

➡️ India’s Covid19 tally crosses 17 million-mark with 352,991 fresh cases; 2,812 new deaths take toll to 195,123.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,73,13,163 including 28,13,658 active cases, 1,43,04,382 cured cases & 1,95,123 deaths.

➡️ Total of 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 27,93,21,177 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 25th April, 2021. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Centre will give 50% vaccines to states, UTs for free: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in Red Fort violence FIR filed on Archeological Survey of India complaint.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Centre totally bans non-medical use of liquid Oxygen; no exception for any Industries.

➡️ 17.47% voter turnout recorded till 9:32 AM for the seventh phase of West Bengal Polls.

➡️ Karnataka 2nd PUC practical Exams 2021 postponed amid COVID surge.

➡️ IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out of tournament due to personal reasons.

➡️ Sensex surges over 600 points in early trade; ICICI Bank rallies 5%.

World News

➡️ Google announces Rs 135 crore in funding to help fight the Covid crisis in India.

➡️ Anthony Hopkins wins the Academy Award for the best actor in a leading role for the film ‘The Father’.

➡️ Coronavirus Resurge: US sends 318 oxygen concentrators to India.

➡️ An Air India flight, carrying 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies from Singapore, landed in Mumbai last night.

➡️ Nomadland wins the Academy Award for the Best Picture.

➡️ UK to send medical equipment to India in fight against COVID 19.