Australia sense victory in Sydney Test

TNI Bureau: It’s too early to say, but the Kangaroos are in the driver’s seat in the 3rd Test match in Sydney at the end of Day 3. They now have a lead of 197 runs with 8 wickets in hand.

Earlier, India bowled out for 244 in reply to Australia’s first innings score of 338. Shubman (50), Pujara (50), Rahane (22), Rohit (26), Pant (36) and Jadeja (28*) were the top scorers. For Australia, Cummins took 4 wickets, while Hazlewood took 2 wickets.

In the second innings, Australia finished Day 3 at 103/2. Labuschagne was batting on 47 while Smith was on 29 at Stumps.

If Australia extend the lead to 300+ (which is more likely), India will have a tough task ahead.

India and Australia are currently tied at 1-1 in this Test Series.