MS Dhoni Steps Down; Ruturaj Gaikwad New CSK Skipper

TNI Bureau: In a big shock for Dhoni fans, the Chennai Super Kings Skipper (CSK) on Thursday named young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad as new skipper for the team in place of MS Dhoni. The CSK made the official announcement through a post on social media platform ‘X’.

As per the announcement by the CSK, MS Dhoni has stepped down from captaincy and handed over the reigns of the team to Rururaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024.

Instead of Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad represented as CSK Captain in a photo of 9 captains shared by Indian Premier League on ‘X’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dhoni won his fifth trophy in the IPL 2023 as the CSK skipper.