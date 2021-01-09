Farmers’ Protests: No Breakthrough in sight

TNI Bureau: As per the latest reports, the Farmers’ Protests seem to have found no conclusion yet. The Centre bluntly told the farmers that they will not repeal the farm laws and the negotiations are “stalemated”. However, the Centre has suggested to leave the matter the Supreme Court and resolve the issue accordingly.

Centre Takes Farmers’ Protests To Court

The Central Government recently took the matter of Farmers’ Protests to the Supreme Court which surprised the Farm Union Representatives. Recently, the Centre had asked the SC to not interfere in the talks. The talks were reportedly “progressing well”.

The farmer union representatives attended the eight round of discussion on Friday. The Centre informed them that they are ready to make amends and changes within the law, but will not repeal them. They further requested the representatives to come with better deals and considerations either with the Center or to the SC.

9th Round Of Negotiations Ahead Of Republic Day

Reports suggest that the 9th round of negotiations will be held on January 15.l, following which Kavita Kuruganti from Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch released a statement, saying “It is a sad day for democracy that an elected government in the middle of talks resorts to the Supreme Court and says lets get this resolved through the court”.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had suggest to have a committee meeting which would not only include the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western UP, but also from all over the country with the Centre.