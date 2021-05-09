Asit Tripathy reviews COVID Management situation in Rourkela

TNI Bureau: Sundargarh is now on high alert due to rising number of COVID cases everyday in the district. In view of proper COVID Health management, a high level team of Odisha state government visited Rourkela, today morning.



Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairperson and Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Asit Tripathy and National Health Mission (NHM) director Shalini Pandit were in the team.



Tripathy reviewed the COVID preparedness and informed that 90 ICU and 120 Oxygen Beds will be added to the Sundargarh district immediately.



The team also visited the 24×7 Rourkela COVID Helpline centre and reviewed COVID Health facilities for the people of entire district. They also visited the Hi-Tech Covid Hospital in view of allegations of poor management and reviewed the facilities there.



Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Saroj Kumar Mishra, Rourkela Additional District Magistrate,(ADM) Aboli Sunil Naravane and other senior officials of the district were also present on the occasion.