Naveen sanctions Rs 60 lakh from CMRF for Stray Animals

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned an amount of Rs 60 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in order to enable local bodies to feed stray animals & birds during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Thousands of stray animals and birds in the State are facing a crisis of food amid lockdown as markets, eateries and hotels are closed due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Taking the situation in to consideration the Odisha CM sacntioned the funds to 5 municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 NACs in the State.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 20,000, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela Municipal Corporations Rs 10,000, Municipalities Rs 5,000 and NACs will spend Rs 2,000 daily to feed the animals and birds.