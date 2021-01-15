Army Day: Tribute to the Indian Army

Army Day is an honor of celebrations all across India on January 15. We celebrate it to honor the soldier and the jawans of the Indian Army who dedicate their lives to the country and their duties.

Army Day: History

The Indian Army Day is celebrated every year since 1949. On January 15, 1949, General KM Cariappa took over the charge of the Indian Army from the British General Sir Francis Butcher.

We celebrate the day to honor the lives that we lost during the Independence struggle. Along with the lives we have lost during the wars with neighboring nations. And during the terrorist attacks on India.

On this day, the Indian Army organizes special parades. In the honor of brave soldiers and veterans who have lost their lives on duty. The soldiers receive with Gallantry awards and Sena medals.

Celebrations in Covid 19

However, the celebrations this year are different. Because of the pandemic the celebrations won’t be as they always have been. Everyone is advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

People have still poured in their well wishes and honor to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure” — Captain Vikram Batra “Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail” — Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

General Bipin Rawat #CDS, General MM Naravane #COAS, Admiral Karambir Singh #CNS & Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria #CAS laid wreaths in the memory of #bravehearts on the occasion of #ArmyDay 2021 at #NWM. pic.twitter.com/EXEw4IHbMC — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2021

