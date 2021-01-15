TNI Morning News Headlines – January 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Unidentified miscreant hurled Bumb at a Petrol Pump in Singapada area of Nayagarh, close shave for Employees.

➡️ Annual flora and fauna survey begins in Chilika lagoon

➡️ Commissionerate Police busted fake chewing tobacco and pan masala manufacturing unit in Cuttack.

➡️ Cold wave grips Rajasthan; minimum temperature of 0.2°C recorded in Ganganagar: India Meteorological Department.

➡️ Severed head suspected to be of Gaon Sathi Ramesh Sethi recovered from a pond near Bhawanipur cold storage in Sundergarh District.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in NandanVihar area of in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to Indian Army on Army Day today.

India News

➡️ India records 15,590 new COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,27,683 including 2,13,027 active cases, 1,01,62,738 cured cases & 1,51,918 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 13th January of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Army Day: Indian Army pays homage to 100 soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives in 2020 in different operations.

➡️ Centre disapproves administration of Covaxin to those below 18 years.

➡️ Karnataka: 11 people die in a collision between a minibus and a Tipper near Itigatti in Dharwad.

➡️ BJP fields former IAS officer AK Sharma in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

➡️ Farmer leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi to hold 9th rounds of talks with the Centre over new farm laws.

➡️ Army eliminated over 200 terrorists near LoC and in counter-terrorism operations in 2020: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

➡️ Delhi court directs UP Police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi on Jan 18 in a matter related to a case of alleged assault of security staff at AIIMS, Delhi in 2016.

➡️ India vs Australia 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 1: Australia score 62 runs at the loss of two wickets in 27 over at Lunch.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 case exceed 93 Million; death toll crosses 1.99 Million.

➡️ At least 7 killed, hundreds injured in an Earthquake of 6.2-magnitude strikes Sulawesi island of Indonesia.

➡️ International Monetary Fund hails India’s farm laws, calls them significant step for agricultural reforms.