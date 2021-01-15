Australia vs India: Kangaroos 274/5 at Stumps 1

Australia vs India Update: Brisbane Test: Australia 274/5 at Stumps on Day 1



TNI Bureau: Australia dominated the procedings on Day 1 of the 4th and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, thanks to Marnus Labuschagne who scored a brilliant hundred.



The Aussies finished Day 1 at 274/5. Labuschagne scored 108. Steven Smith (36) and Matthew Wade (45) were the other contributors. Paine (38) and Green (28) were at the crease at the end of day’s play.



For India, debutant T Natarajan took 2 wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar have taken one wicket each.



India suffered a big setback when Navdeep Saini had to stop in his 8th over with a groin injury. He is under medical observation.



If the Kangaroos extend their innings to 350+ (most likey now), Team India will have a tough time in this game.

