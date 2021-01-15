TNI Afternoon News Headlines – January 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Around 9,000 healthcare workers will be administered vaccine shots at 6 different sites in Bhubaneswar: BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

➡️ 8 students from Odisha selected for Phase 2 of Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Youth programme organised jointly by Ministry of Electronics & IT and Intel India.

➡️ Odisha reports 186 Covid-19 cases including 108 quarantine and 78 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 332949 including 328832 recoveries & 2166 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 35 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sambalpur (20).

➡️ Odisha reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1898.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ People aged below 18 years, breast feeding moms, pregnant women and those who have taken any other vaccine in last 14 days will not be given #COVID19 vaccine

➡️ Army Day: CDS General Bipin Rawat, Armed forces chiefs pay tributes at National War Memorial

➡️ Delhi: Ninth round of Talks between farmer leaders and Government underway at Vigyan Bhawan.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind donates Rs 5,01,000 for bution towards the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

➡️Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet party MPs at Jantar Mantar who are protesting against new farm laws.

➡️ India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2.03%.

➡️ Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visits Union Minister Shripad Naik at Goa Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.

➡️ University Grants Commission (UGC) writes to Universities for establishing Office for International Affairs.