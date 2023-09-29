AMRI Hospitals organizes Walkathon to Commemorate World Heart Day 2023

On the occasion of World Heart Day 2023, AMRI Hospital Bhubaneswar organized a vibrant and impactful Walkathon on 29th September, 2023, Friday, to commemorate the day with the rest of the world. The Walkathon, aimed at spreading awareness about heart health, saw the participation of doctors, healthcare workers, corporate employees, and people from the general community.

World Heart Day serves as a global platform to educate individuals about the significance of maintaining a healthy heart. The Walkathon was flagged off by Mr Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, as Chief Guest, in the gracious presence of Ms Sulochana Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, who was the Guest of Honour and Dr Tapan Kumar Chand(President,BD&S) from Vedant Group and eminent cardiologists of AMRI Bhubaneswar, Dr J.K. Padhi, Dr Mahesh Agarwal, Dr Dibya Ranjan Behera, Dr Biswajeet Mohapatra, and Dr Pradeep Kumar Dash.

The Team of Cardiologist from AMRI BBSR delivered the speech about theme of this year’s World Heart Day being “Use Heart, know Heart”, The focus of the Walkathon was on importance of understanding and caring for the heart. Heart health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and the aim of AMRI Bhubaneswar is to impart knowledge and encourage everyone to make heart-healthy choices.

The Walkathon commenced at AMRI Bhubaneswar’s at 7 AM and around 300 participants including Doctors,nursing staff,administrative and people from neighborhood enrooted from Jagannath Mandir via Kolathia Housing Board ending at AMRI Hospitals BBSR. Participants at the Walkathon came from all age groups to join in the heartening event, where everyone walked together towards better heart health.

Dr Rohit Jaswal, Group Medical Director & Unit Head, AMRI Bhubaneswar, said, “We have always worked towards providing not just quality healthcare service and world class clinical outcome but also spread awareness about various diseases and their preventive measures. Friday’s Walkathon is a step to spread awareness on the benefits of exercise for a healthier heart and a healthy future together. We at AMRI express our gratitude to all participants in the Walkathon and hope that this will help make people more sensitive towards heart health.”