TNI Morning News Headlines – September 29, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
India strikes Gold Medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps Team featuring Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil kusale and Akhil Sheoran in the Asian Games 2022.
➡️ Two low pressure systems formed in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal regions: IMD.
➡️ Woman of Begunia area in Khordha district ‘dies of dengue’ at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Major fire breaks out at garment shop in Cuttack’s Choudhury Bazar, firefighting operation underway.
➡️ Several trains to be cancelled and diverted due to maintenance work at Rourkela under Chakradharpur Division of Southeastern Railway.
➡️ Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over 14 districts of Odisha during next 24 hours.
➡️ 16,372 died in natural calamities in Odisha in last five years: Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi.
➡️ Karnataka Bandh today over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. 44 flights including 22 arrivals and 22 departures have been cancelled today.
➡️ Pitru Paksha, also known as Mahalaya Paksam, begins today.
➡️ Army moves over Rs 6,500 cr deal to Defence Ministry for procurement of 400 howitzers from ‘desi’ firms.
➡️ ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ continues for the second day in Mumbai.
➡️ Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women’s team event.
➡️ India’s Women’s Squash Team secures Bronze medal in 19th Asian Games.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian duo Saketh-Ramanathan secure silver in men’s doubles tennis final.
➡️ Ravichandran Ashwin named as replacement of Axar Patel who has failed to recover in time for the World Cup.
➡️ Sensex climbs 235.61 points to 65,743.93 in early trade; Nifty advances 76.7 points to 19,600.25.
➡️ Rupee rises 9 paisa to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Canada still committed to build closer ties with India: Justin Trudeau amid standoff.
➡️ Chinese hackers stole 60,000 US State Department emails.
