TNI Morning News Headlines – September 29, 2023

➡️ Two low pressure systems formed in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal regions: IMD.
➡️ Woman of Begunia area in Khordha district ‘dies of dengue’ at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Major fire breaks out at garment shop in Cuttack’s Choudhury Bazar, firefighting operation underway.
➡️ Several trains to be cancelled and diverted due to maintenance work at Rourkela under Chakradharpur Division of Southeastern Railway.
➡️ Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over 14 districts of Odisha during next 24 hours.
➡️ 16,372 died in natural calamities in Odisha in last five years: Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi.
➡️ Karnataka Bandh today over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. 44 flights including 22 arrivals and 22 departures have been cancelled today.
➡️ Pitru Paksha, also known as Mahalaya Paksam, begins today.
➡️ Army moves over Rs 6,500 cr deal to Defence Ministry for procurement of 400 howitzers from ‘desi’ firms.
➡️ ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ continues for the second day in Mumbai.
