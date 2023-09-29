TNI Evening News Headlines – September 29, 2023

➡️Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for the next few days.
➡️Unit-I Haat in Bhubaneswar shut for 4 days.
➡️Government of India issues a gazette notification for the Women’s Reservation Bill after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana on October 1.
➡️Vigilance Department conducted a raid at the residence of former State Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal in Chandigarh.
➡️Kiran Baliyan gets bronze in shot put at Hangzhou Asian Games.
Related Posts
➡️Asian Games: Indian men’s badminton team assures historic medal after 37 years.
➡️Indian men’s squash team sets up gold medal clash with Pakistan following win over Malaysia at Asian Games.
➡️ISKON filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Maneka Gandhi who issued baseless statements against ISKCON and ‘gau-seva’.
➡️Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 83.05 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️At least 13 killed, 70 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan.
➡️Kamaluddin Saeed, missing son of Most wanted Terrorist & Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been killed by unknown people in Pakistan.
➡️52 dead, 50 injured in ‘suicide’ blast near Balochistan mosque.
Comments are closed.