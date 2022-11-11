Actor Shiddant Vir Suryavanshi dies during workout in Gym

TNI Bureau: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, affectionately known as SV, was a well-known television actor and one of the industry’s most recognisable figures. Siddhaanth made his television debut with the programme Kkusum and went on to appear as the lead in numerous other programmes. In 2017, the dashing actor wed supermodel Alesia Raut.

In a surprising turn of events, Siddhanth, who was 46 years old, tragically departed away on November 11, 2022. According to numerous accounts, the actor experienced a heart arrest while exercising in his gym. There is no other information available about the actor’s tragic passing.

Salil Ankola, an actor and one of his close friends, posted the information on social media. Salil posted a photo of the late actor and added the following:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.



Rest in peace my friend

No words to express my grief 💔 Gone too soonRest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_ No words to express my grief 💔

Unknown to the general public, the actor lately changed his name from Anand Suryavanshi to Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi. Ira, who worked on Star India’s creative team, was his first wife. Prior to things not working out, their marriage lasted for 15 years. The former couples have a daughter named Diza. After parting ways with Ira, Siddhaanth married the supermodel Alesia Raut, a single mother of a son named Mark.

Suryavanshi, a former model, made his acting debut with Kkusum. He has a number of significant parts throughout his career in TV series like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, and Ziddi Dil.