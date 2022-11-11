President Droupadi Murmu launches Engineering Books in Odia

TNI Bureau: Earlier in the day, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, officially launched a number of projects for the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. These include the e-KUMBH (Knowledge Unleashed in Multiple Bharatiya Languages) webpage and engineering books published in Odia by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The president is on her two-day visit to the state of Odisha, inaugurated and dedicated various projects of importance to the state. The Indian President stated she was pleased to unveil these significant measures while speaking at the event. Numerous students have reported having trouble understanding technical instruction in English. Because of this, the government has unveiled plans to introduce technical education in the regional languages under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The President stated that there is no question that mother language aids in kids’ intellectual growth, according to a PIB official announcement. She expressed optimism that teaching in the student’s mother tongue will foster critical thinking and creative thinking in them, as well as give both urban and rural pupils equal chances. The lack of textbooks in vernacular languages in the past created difficulties for technical education in regional languages. she added

The President said, “Odia has a unique literary legacy and a large vocabulary. Therefore, obtaining technical education in Odia would not be difficult. All Indian languages, according to her, have almost equal potential.”

“Launch of books in Odia language for AICTE engineering courses, glossary of technical terms in Odia & e-KUMBH portal by Hon’ble President of India is one more step towards realising Hon. PM Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting Indian languages and making an India of the 21st century”, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Gratitude to Hon’ble President for launching these landmark initiatives in line with the NEP 2020. This Day will be remembered as a red letter day in further celebrating the vibrancy of Odia language as well as for infusing Indian ethos in our education system”, he added.

“Swabhaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher, renowned poet & philosopher from Odisha was a great advocate of mother tongue and deep-rooted Indianness. The initiatives launched today encapsulates the spirit of his immortal lines—‘ଉଚ୍ଚ ହେବା ପାଇଁ କର ଯେବେ ଆଶା, ଉଚ୍ଚ କର ଆଗେ ନିଜ ମାତୃଭାଷା‘,” said Dharmendra Pradhan.

“In technical education, introduction of Odia language as a medium of instruction has to be complemented with the availability of books and other study materials. Now the initiative of All India Council for Technical Education in this regard is highly appreciated,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

“I am happy to know that AICTE has made the Odia translated version of the original books available for first year studies of both B. Tech and Diploma in engineering courses. I hope books for rest of the courses will also be prepared soon,” he added.

“The AICTE, in its initiative to introduce technical education in regional languages, has developed the portal e-KUMBH which is also being launched today. I hope students across the country will benefit from this portal,” he added.

The President went to her alma matter Tapoban High School earlier in the day. After that, she visited Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit 2, where she had lodged while attending Government Girls High School Unit 2. The hostel’s residents and alumni, as well as students and teachers, interacted with the president. Following which she concluded her two-day visit to the coastal state and departed for Delhi.