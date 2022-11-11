Supreme Court frees 6 Rajiv Gandhi Assassins, including Nalini

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court ruled today that Nalini Sriharan and five other defendants serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case should be released.

The Supreme Court noted when ordering their release that the Tamil Nadu government had already recommended their release to the Governor. Another prisoner, Perarivalan, had been released by the supreme court in May.

Along with Nalini, Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Ravichandran were also imprisoned for the 1991 murder of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Following the directive issued on May 17 that provided relief to Perarivalan, a bench made up of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna issued the order. The bench observed that the present applicants are subject to the Perarivalan order. The Tamil Nadu Government has recommended, the Court noted.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Perarivalan case that the State cabinet decision bound the Governor in the matter of remission. The Supreme Court used its special powers under Article 142 to order Perarivalan’s release after observing that the Governor’s excessive delay in making a decision called for his release.

The Tamil Tigers LTTE group sent a female suicide bomber to Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991, where she killed Rajiv Gandhi.