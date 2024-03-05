100-Word Insight: When ‘Popular CM’ meets ‘Vishwaguru’

The much-awaited public meeting was held in Odisha where No. 1 party BJD is being challenged by No. 2 BJP. But, PM Modi chose No. 3 Congress as his Enemy No. 1.

Modi did not utter a single word against BJD Govt and gave no hints of a change in guard in Odisha. He went aggressive on the Congress instead.

While Modi showed unprecedented warmth to the “Popular CM” Naveen Patnaik, the latter listed the economic achievements of “Vishwaguru”.

Entire focus was on Lok Sabha and assembly polls did not feature at all. Modi-Naveen bonhomie kept the “alliance speculations” alive.