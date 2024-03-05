TNI Evening News Headlines – March 05, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Nabin Odisha Magic Card from Malkangiri district in virtual mode.
➡️Registration for the Nabin Odisha Magic Card will start today, and the cards will be distributed by August 15.
➡️PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhol, Odisha.
➡️PM Modi flags off Puri-Anand Vihar train, Paradeep-Kendujhargarh MEMU in Odisha.
➡️Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience light rainfall till March 8: IMD.
➡️Odisha MLA Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti deposes before ED in money laundering case.
➡️Kerala introduces its first generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) teacher ‘Iris’.
➡️Uttar Pradesh gets 4 new Ministers as Yogi Adityanath effects Cabinet expansion.
➡️ED attaches Rs 12.78-cr worth property of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh including apartment, land in Sandeshkhali, Kolkata: Officials.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Bomb disposal squad of CRPF defused a 5 kg IED which was recovered during the search operation near Cherpal village in Bijapur district.
➡️NIA searches 17 places across 7 states in Bengaluru Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Prison radicalisation case.
➡️20 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Colombo to Chennai earlier today: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
➡️Suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India revoked with immediate effect: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
➡️Spanish woman gang rape case: A total of 8 accused have been arrested so far.
➡️Elon Musk loses “World’s Richest Person” title to Jeff Bezos.
