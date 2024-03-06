TNI Morning News Headlines – March 06, 2024

➡️Naveen Patnaik launches Biju Janata Dal’s revamped citizen-centric website. The website can be accessed at https://www.bjdodisha.org.in/home.
➡️ED questions Odisha MLA Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti for 18 hours in money laundering case; ED gathers vital evidence in Barapada Engineering College land ‘scam’ case.
➡️Odisha Government to recruit 10,000 more schematic Junior Teachers under School and Mass Education Department.
➡️UPSC has extended the registration deadline for Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024 till 6 pm of March 6.
➡️PM Modi to sweep 2024 elections with HISTORIC 378 seats as per India TV CNX Opinion Poll.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates India’s first underwater metro service at the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor.
➡️Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Rajasthan, Gujarat on March 7.
➡️RBI issues directions to card networks for issuance of credit card to customers. Card issuers shall provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue.
➡️Sensex declines 229.04 points to 73,448.09 in early trade; Nifty slips 63.15 points to 22,293.15
➡️Rupee turns flat at 82.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Facebook & Instagram Services Restored after one-hour outage.
➡️Shabnim Ismail, the former South Africa pacer bowls fastest ball in women’s cricket history while playing a WPL 2024 match for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals.
➡️Yemen’s Houthis target two US warships as Red Sea crisis continues amid Gaza war.
➡️Nikki Haley wins the Republican presidential primary in Vermont, reports AP.
