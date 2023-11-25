100-Word Insight: The Saga of Odisha Assembly Session

The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly was supposed to have 30 business days, but it ended abruptly after just 4 days. Despite having a brutal majority in the assembly and staying ahead of the lacklusture opposition, the ruling party ran away from the assembly, leaving everyone shocked.

The erroneous tribal land transfer decision, put the government in a fix. They could not revoke it completely but chose a face-saving formula by sending it to the Tribal Advisory Council.

After failing to counter the aggressive opposition on this issue, they adjourned the house sine die. But will it serve their purpose?