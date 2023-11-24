Odisha PCCF orders inquiry after man kills wife and daughter with cobra

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious note of the heinous case involving a man killing his wife and daughter with cobra in Kabisuryanagar of Ganjam district, the Odisha Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sushant Nada on Friday ordered an inquiry into the case. The Forest Department took cognisance of the case as a cobra was involved in the incident.

Nada also directed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to submit a report on how a cobra ended up with the accused and whether the snake was killed thereafter.

One K. Ganesh of Adheibara village under Kabisuryanagar police limits of the district allegedly killed his wife K. Basanti Patra and his two-year-old daughter using a cobra (Kolathia Naga) on October 7.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Ganesh had bought the cobra from a snake charmer and released it into the room where the duo was sleeping. He wanted to eliminate his wife suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

After the victims were bitten by the snake, hey were rushed to Hinjlicut government hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Initially, police registered a snake bite death case. However, following the allegation of Basanti’s father, a case of murder was registered against Ganesh and subsequently he was arrested yesterday.