Nabarangpur Excise Superintendent under Vigilance scanner

TNI Bureau: Vigilance officials yesterday seized huge cash and property of Nabarangpur Deputy Superintendent of Excise-cum-in-charge superintendent of excise, Ganga Paikray following raids on multiple places in connection with a disproportionate case.

According to reports, the anti-corruption team seized two multi storeyed buildings, 5 plots in Jeypore town, cash Rs 1.09 lakh, 2 four wheelers, along with other assets.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Paikray and his family members;

1) Triple storeyed residential building with area approx 4000 Sqft. located near Fire Station, Jeypore.

2) Another triple storeyed residential building with area approx 1800 Sqft. over plot No.791/200 located at Nuasahi Lane-1, Jeypore.

3) One tin parking shed surrounded by compound wall of area 3600 Sqft. over plot No.341 at Jagadhatripur, Jeypore.

4) Advance amount Rs.16 Lakh paid to Annapurna Real Estate, Jeypore during 2013-14 to purchase land/house.

5) 5 plots in prime area of Jeypore town. Details as under;

• A piece of land measuring an area of 5400 Sqft. vide Khata No-263/52 and Plot No-846/02, Mauza-Jeypore.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• A piece of land measuring an area of Ac. 0.082 dec. vide Khata No-1231 and Plot No-341, Mauza- Jagadhatripur, Jeypore.

• A piece of land measuring an area of 600 Sqft. vide Khata No-929 and Plot No-791/2020, Mauza- Nuasahi, 1st Lane, Jeypore.

• A piece of land measuring an area of 1566 Sqft. vide Khata No-1458 and Plot No-264, Mauza-Amalajodi, Jeypore.

• A piece of land measuring an area of 0.08 dcml. vide Khata No-224/408 and Plot No-31/1684, Mauza-Kankadahandi, Jeypore.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

6) Cash Rs 1,09,150.

7) 2 four wheelers (Hyundai Creta & TATA-ACE) and 2 two wheelers.

8) Bank, Insurance, Postal and other deposits are under verification.

Further searches and probe is underway.