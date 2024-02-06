100-Word Insight: Thank You Social Media!

When media fears to tread, social media steps in. This is what happening these days whatever may be the reasons and the instances are many.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The shocking goof-up at the Urdu Primary School in Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district where Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab was mentioned as Harekrushna Mohanty in the wall painting, triggered a social media outrage after the pic went viral.

Before the government could notice or act, social worker Bijay Ram came forward and fixed the error on his personal capacity. This incident along with the goof-ups at Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani, has raised several questions that remain unanswered.