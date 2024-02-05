BJP’s Impressive Show in Ganjam’s Chikiti

TNI Bureau: When it comes to Ganjam politics, if there is another constituency than Gopalpur, which will be keenly watched in 2024 polls, that’s Chikiti. The era of five-time MLA and Minister Usha Devi may come to an end with the rise of Manoranjan Dyan Samantara of BJP.

Hundreds of BJD workers and their family members joined BJP on Monday, hinting at the clear wave in favour of the saffron party. Manoranjan, who has put up a good fight in 2014 and 2019, may sail through this time, as per the PiN survey.

Manoranjan Dyan Samantara is a close confidante of BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha candidate Bhrugu Baxipatra. They share great rapport and strong political equations. It’s believed that both worked strategically to make a dent into BJD’s support base in Chikiti.

Manoranjan’s father Chintamani Dyan Samantara had won from Chikiti thrice (once on Congress ticket and twice as Independent) and served as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly too. At 83, he will be happy to see his son carrying his legacy in the assembly.