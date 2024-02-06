TNI Morning News Headlines – February 6, 2024

➡️First World Odia Language Conference concluded on Monday after a 3-Day-long event in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Former Odisha Chief Minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab Harekrushna Mahtab and poet Banchanidhi Mohanty’s name written incorrectly on school wall in Bhadrak. The error was later rectified by some local people.
➡️Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Odisha today.
➡️ED raid underway at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar in Delhi.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre, ONGC Institute in Goa.
➡️Madhya Pradesh board class 12 exams 2024 begin in 7,500 centres across the State.
Related Posts
➡️Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu began in Madhakottai Village in Thanjavur district today.
➡️Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours.
➡️India sends humanitarian aid to Zambia amid cholera outbreak in country.
➡️Indian-origin employment lawyer Giridharan Sivaraman appointed Australia’s Race Discrimination Commissioner.
➡️King Charles diagnosed with cancer. No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer.
➡️Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 27,478: Official.
➡️The World No.8 Spain Men’s Hockey team reached India on Monday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches.
Comments are closed.