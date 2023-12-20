100-Word Insight: Social Media War Heats Up in Odisha

The BJD Government has been systematically taking action against highly anti-government and vocal social media influencers, including Social Talks and Heiti Bhaina, which is seen as a sign of ugly social media battle ahead of 2024 polls.

BJP terms the crackdown ‘selective’ and vows to expose the ruling party more aggressively. The party questions non-action against many BJD members who hurl abuses on BJP’s women members but get away without any punishment.

Will this battle be limited to state BJP only or draw central intervention? It will be closely watched over the next few weeks ahead of Mega 2024 Battle.