Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 15.2 Cr for Religious Projects in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs. 15.20 crores for the construction and development of as many as 507 religious and community projects under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It is to be noted here that the state government had received request letters from various temple management committees, local public representatives and minority communities for the improvement and development of their religious institutions, community property, women’s house, pujamandap etc.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Later, the officials of BMC visited those places, conducted the survey and submitted the necessary report. Based on the report, 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian discussed all these works. After informing the Chief Minister about this, the CM sanctioned funds for these development works.

With more than 700 temples including many ancient historical temples, Bhubaneswar is known as the Temple City. Thousands of tourists and pilgrims visit these places every day. This amount has been sanctioned keeping in view the need for beautification and improvement of all religious places including ancient structures. Along with this, various group properties, clubs, women’s association houses and puja mandaps will be developed.