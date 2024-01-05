100-Word Insight: Sangh gets Active in Odisha

With the BJP deciding to go aggressive in Odisha, the RSS has also become active in the state. Following the visit of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Odisha, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale landed in Odisha on a secret mission.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hosabale has planned a congregation of select group of intellectuals and journalists on Saturday at a hotel to understand the situation in Odisha better.

It would be interesting to see what Sangh is planning for Odisha. While Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh are building a roadmap, Sangh seems to have a well designed plan to help BJP achieve its objective.