TNI Morning News Headlines – January 06, 2024

➡️ Third victim of Hi-Tech hospital blast succumbs amid ‘identity mix-up’ row. Mother of Dilip Samantaray brings serious allegations of killing her son.
➡️ PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone of Bangiriposi ghat road expansion in Mayurbhanj in February: Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu.
➡️ Orissa High Court issues show-cause notice to Government regarding its proposal to take over the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack.
➡️ Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the under-construction railway station in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Crocodile and bird census underway at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara.
➡️ Daspalla railway station in Nayagarh district will be inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today.
➡️ Indian Navy intercepts merchant vessel after attempted hijacking; rescues 21 crew members including 15 Indians.
➡️ Cabinet clears proposal to name Ayodhya Airport after Maharishi Valmiki.
Related Posts
➡️ Tamil Nadu: The first Jallikattu event of the year began at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district.
➡️ Rajasthan Government transfers 72 IAS officers, 121 RAS officers.
➡️ Union Government has set up close to 2 lakh Model Retail outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras which are acting as one-stop shops for all agricultural activities.
➡️ The Government of India approved the proposal for launching of Sulphur Coated Urea with the name of “Urea Gold”.
➡️ Model Divya Pahuja murder in Gurugram hotel: SIT formed for probe.
➡️ Indian-American ex-USAID head named to New York Fed Board of Directors.
➡️ Minangkabau International Airport in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra was temporarily closed on Friday, as Marapi volcano activity increased.
➡️ Israeli airstrike in Gaza’s Khan Younis city kills 13 Palestinians.
➡️ Earthquakes that hit Japan on New Year rises to 100.
Comments are closed.