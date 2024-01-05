TNI Evening News Headlines – January 05, 2024

➡️Twist in Hi-Tech hospital blast: Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh says a probe will be conducted from the beginning.
➡️21 central BJP leaders will visit 21 parliament constituencies in Odisha for the upcoming 2024 elections.
➡️Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena visited Puri Srimandir and reviewed the ongoing works.
➡️Puri Parikrama Project work to be completed by January 11.
➡️3 Jawans injured in IED blast during combing operation in Boudh.
➡️VK Pandian attends Nua-O program in Cuttack.
➡️17 BSF personnel were injured, 4 of them critical when their vehicle overturned near the border area of Rowghat in Kanker and Tadokee in Narayanpur district today.
➡️Parliament Security Breach: Five of six accused give consent for Polygraph test, Neelam Azad denies; police custody of all accused extended by 8 days.
➡️Indira Rasoi Scheme renamed to Annapurna Rasoi in Rajasthan.
➡️Uttar Pradesh police shoots down gangster Vinod Upadhyay in an encounter in Sultanpur.
➡️India’s GDP is estimated to grow by 7.3% in 2023-24, up from 7.2% in 2022-23.
➡️ICC announces schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup, India have been placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada. India to face Pakistan on June 9.
➡️Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin named among three nominees for ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of Year.
➡️All the crew, including 15 Indians, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk have been secured and are safe.
➡️Amid rise in Covid, Flu cases, mask mandate return at some US Hospitals.
