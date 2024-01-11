100-Word Insight: Pressure mounts on Hi-Tech Hospital

By Sagar Satapathy
Bhubaneswar Hi-Tech Hospital explosion Death Toll rises to 2

With Both BJP and Congress upping the ante over Hi-Tech Hospital tragedy, Chairman Tirupati Panigrahi finds himself in a tight spot. BJP Mahila Morcha went a step further by visiting deceased Dilip Samantaray’s family and demanding justice for the husband-wife duo.

BJP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to Dilip’s mother and strong action against the hospital management. As the issue has taken a political turn, the Labour Commission of Odisha has begun probe into the incident with a special team visiting the hospital.

Exemplary action against the guilty, is need of the hour to prevent such incidents in future.

